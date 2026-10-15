Greensboro musician to explore legacies of two local jazz legends in new residency

Over the next six weeks, acclaimed drummer, educator and Greensboro native Larry Draughn will lead an oral history and performance project exploring the musical legacies of two jazz legends with strong connections to the Gate City. It’s part of Creative Greensboro’s Residency for Original Works.

Larry Draughn started drumming at 3, studied music at Grimsley High School, North Carolina A&T, and has since performed worldwide with some of today’s best-known jazz artists. This month, he’ll lead a public exploration of the lives and music of the late, great jazz guitarist Tal Farlow and drummer Dannie Richmond, who both grew up in Greensboro.

Draughn will guide participants through more than a dozen workshops, including a listening session titled Dannie Richmond and the Architecture of Time.

"So all percussionists, all serious rhythmists — I don't care what instrument you play — you have to have an understanding and clarity of rhythm," says Draughn. "I guarantee you, you will walk away with keys to make your creative expression through rhythm more effective."

There will be live podcasts, jam sessions, drumming demonstrations and more. The residency will culminate with a performance featuring new compositions based on the music of Farlow and Richmond at the Greensboro Cultural Center on Friday, Nov. 20.