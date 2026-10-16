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Triad early voters name top issues

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published October 16, 2026 at 4:10 PM EDT
The Miller Park Community Center, an early voting polling place in Winston-Salem.
David Ford
/
WFDD
The Miller Park Community Center polling place in Winston-Salem

Early voting has begun in North Carolina.

On Friday, there was a steady flow of voters throughout the day at the Miller Park Community Center polling place in Winston-Salem. Several of them paused to speak with WFDD about the issues that mattered most to them.

Sandra Nelson said she came out to vote for three main reasons. "Health care, education and justice for all," she said.

Jarrell Johnson works in the immigrant, non-profit space in Winston-Salem and said that issue is always top of mind for him.

"The policies and rhetoric coming out of this administration are extremely harmful and dangerous to our communities, especially some of our neighbors here in Winston-Salem," he said.

Susan Fox has lived in the area for more than fifty years, and she fears the direction that child education has taken.

"Make your vote count for who do you think is going to do the best job for the school system," she said.

91-year-old Ray Schehr plays table tennis at the community center every week. When asked which issues are most important for him in this midterm election, he was quick to respond.

"The biggest issue is that I would like to see both of the wars stop," said Schehr.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford