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Bethesda Center for the Homeless to suspend operations over fiscal concerns

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published October 19, 2026 at 4:18 PM EDT
The Bethesda Center for the Homeless on Patterson Ave. in Winston-Salem is one of the largest shelters in Forsyth County, with 100 beds.
David Ford
/
WFDD
The Bethesda Center for the Homeless on Patterson Ave. in Winston-Salem is one of the largest shelters in Forsyth County, with 100 beds.

The Bethesda Center for the Homeless in Winston-Salem is suspending operations later this month to address funding issues.

Bethesda is one of two year-round shelters for individuals in the city. It’s also the only women’s shelter in Forsyth County.

Last fall, the cash-strapped center reopened after local downtown business owners raised enough money to keep things going through the end of the year.

This month, Executive Director Amanda Burton announced plans to pause operations in order to stabilize the organization and rebuild more sustainably. In response, The Dwelling, a local faith community, is working to expand shelter capacity. Lead Pastor Emily Harkins calls the loss significant.   

"We run our city's emergency winter overflow shelters," she says. "So from November 16th through March 1st, we mobilize by partnering with other local congregations to host smaller shelters, 20 to 25 folks at each one of those locations. And so we are bringing four more sites online to absorb the 100 beds that are lost at Bethesda."

Harkins says winter shelter check-in times and locations can be found on The Dwelling’s website. The Bethesda Center for the Homeless will temporarily close its doors on October 25. 
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford