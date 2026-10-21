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Alamance schools grapple with speech therapist shortage

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published October 21, 2026 at 4:41 PM EDT
Little girl in the speech therapist's office
Adobe Stock image
School systems across the country are facing a shortage of speech-language pathologists.

The Alamance-Burlington School System has a 40% vacancy rate for speech-language pathologists, or SLPs.

Officials are currently filling the gap by contracting out for services, but say in-person providers are hard to come by — an overwhelming majority of the contracted SLPs are virtual.

ABSS Executive Director of Exceptional Children Christina Armfield explained part of the problem, which is impacting districts across the country, at a recent school board meeting.

“We're not even graduating enough students to even fill the needs," Armfield said. "And for an SLP, it's a generalist degree. So I could actually leave tomorrow and go work in a hospital, or in a skilled nursing facility, or a private practice.”

Armfield says she’s talking to Alamance Community College about developing an SLP program in hopes of building a district pipeline. But it would take at least a couple of years to get up and running.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz