Five candidates vie for seats on Forsyth County soil and water conservation board

Forsyth County voters will choose two soil and water conservation district supervisors in this year's election, with five candidates competing for the seats.

The typically low-profile board made headlines two years ago when voters elected registered sex offender Edward Jones as a supervisor. Jones attended two meetings before state officials removed him from office.

The board oversees programs that help farmers and homeowners protect natural resources, including projects to reduce soil erosion and conserve water.

District conservationist Sydney Danby says experience in agriculture is helpful for supervisors, given the board's work with local farmers. A background in education can also be valuable.

"They also help us guide our education programs," Danby said. "So we offer free education programs for public, private, any school in the county, and homeschool groups as well. So we have a poster, essay, and speech contest, which encourages kids to learn more about conservation."

Voters can learn more about the five candidates' backgrounds and priorities through a candidate survey from the League of Women Voters.