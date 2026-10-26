App State's Office of Rural Promise secures $35 million federal grant

The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Appalachian State University's Office of Rural Promise a $35 million grant. The grant is part of a federally funded college access program. It’s called Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, or GEAR UP, and will be administered over seven years.

This round of funding brings a wide range of services to students and their families in six rural counties, including Avery, Surry and Yadkin. Office of Rural Promise Deputy Director Corinne Smith says participants who meet a series of qualifications for admission to the UNC system also receive guaranteed admission to App State.

"I got more phone calls directly to my office than I ever have from students, parents, and school counselors," says Smith. "Many calling me in tears to share how impactful it was for their student because they truly believed that they were not college material."

Smith says GEAR UP provides college campus visits starting in 6th grade to help students envision higher education earlier in life. According to recent data, graduation rates for participating schools stand at 98%, exceeding the statewide average.