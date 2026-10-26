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App State's Office of Rural Promise secures $35 million federal grant

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published October 26, 2026 at 9:11 PM EDT
Ashe County GEAR UP Coordinator Hope Gambill (foreground, right) reviews student resumes during a career fair event in April 2026. Supported by Appalachian State University’s $35 million federal grant, GEAR UP 4.0 will sustain free, local mentoring and college-readiness services in Ashe County while expanding outreach across western North Carolina school districts.
Emma Shew 
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Office of Rural Promise | Appalachian State University
Ashe County GEAR UP Coordinator Hope Gambill (foreground, right) reviews student resumes during a career fair event in April 2026.

The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Appalachian State University's Office of Rural Promise a $35 million grant. The grant is part of a federally funded college access program. It’s called Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, or GEAR UP, and will be administered over seven years.

This round of funding brings a wide range of services to students and their families in six rural counties, including Avery, Surry and Yadkin. Office of Rural Promise Deputy Director Corinne Smith says participants who meet a series of qualifications for admission to the UNC system also receive guaranteed admission to App State. 

"I got more phone calls directly to my office than I ever have from students, parents, and school counselors," says Smith. "Many calling me in tears to share how impactful it was for their student because they truly believed that they were not college material." 

Smith says GEAR UP provides college campus visits starting in 6th grade to help students envision higher education earlier in life. According to recent data, graduation rates for participating schools stand at 98%, exceeding the statewide average.  
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford