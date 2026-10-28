Voters in 11 NC counties will decide whether to raise their sales taxes

Voters in 11 counties across North Carolina will decide whether they want to increase local sales taxes in Tuesday's election.

About half of the state's 100 counties have already added a quarter-cent sales tax to fund local projects. Leaders in 11 more counties are asking voters this year if they're willing to join that trend, which would bring the total sales tax to about 7%.

The question is on the ballot in Bladen, Dare and Columbus counties, as well as Hoke, Sampson and Currituck. Guilford County is the only urban community with a sales tax referendum this election.

Sampson is proposing a half-cent sales tax increase to fund public education, which County Commissioner Houston Crumpler says could help avoid property tax hikes.

"For every $100 you spend, that would be 50 cents," Crumpler said during a meeting about the tax referendum. "Our children are worth 50 cents. Our children are worth a half a penny."

Crumpler credited N.C. Sen. Brent Jackson, R-Sampson, with passing legislation that gives Sampson the option for a higher sales tax rate. "Most of the people who commented on social media or in private would often say they would rather see a sales tax increase than a property tax increase," he said. "Well, that wasn't an option we had then. This is now an option thanks to Sen. Jackson."

Currituck County commissioners pitched the idea as a way to have Outer Banks visitors paying a larger share of the county's needs amid cuts to state funding.

"I know people say, 'well, you need to be on a diet,'" County Commissioner Paul O'Neal said. "Yes, we do. But Currituck County runs a pretty lean operation, and so there's only so many places you can cut."

The proposed sales tax increases could face tough odds. They're on the ballot with constitutional amendments limiting property and income tax hikes.

And in four counties where the sales tax question was on the March primary ballot (Gates, Granville, Hyde and Wayne), voters overwhelmingly voted no. About 83% of Granville County voters rejected the proposal.

Sales taxes aren't the only local referendum issues on the ballot. About 10 counties will have bond issues before voters, asking for permission to borrow money for projects like housing, schools and jails — projects that could increase tax rates in the future. Wake County has a school construction bond, for example, while Raleigh wants to borrow for affordable housing and transportation projects.

And in several communities (Perquimans County, Jones County, Pollocksville, Grifton, Columbus County and Wayne County), voters will decide on loosening alcohol sales regulations.

What would the added sales tax revenue fund?

Bladen County: County leaders say the additional revenue could help build a proposed sports and events center.

Columbus County: The expected $1.5 million in annual revenue would fund construction projects related to public schools, emergency services and parks.

Currituck County: The proposed tax would help fund the county's overall budget.

Dare County: The county's proposal would fund upgrades to parks and recreation facilities.

Hoke County: The money would help the county's general budget and avoid future revenue shortfalls. The county commission was split on whether to approve the referendum, with some worried about the impacts of a tax increase, according to meeting minutes.

Macon County: Supporters in Macon say the revenue could be used for things like education and EMS equipment, but voters have previously voted down the proposal.

McDowell County: County commissioners will decide later how the revenue will be used.

Guilford County: Under legislation authorizing Guilford to add the tax, 70% of the revenue would go toward pay supplements for teachers and instructional support staff, while 18% would support rural fire departments, 8% would go to Guilford Tech Community College, and the remaining 4% would be split among the county's smaller towns: Oak Ridge, Pleasant Garden, Stokesdale, Summerfield and Whitsett.

Sampson County: The revenue would be used for public education projects.

Scotland County: The revenue will "support county operations," according to a county government Facebook post.

Yadkin County: Additional revenue would go to schools, fire departments and economic development.