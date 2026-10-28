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NEWS BRIEFS

Hornets to retire Muggsy Bogues’ jersey

WFAE
Published October 28, 2026 at 10:27 AM EDT
Muggsy Bogues with Charlotte Hornets teammates.
Muggsy Bogues with Charlotte Hornets teammates.

The Charlotte Hornets will retire Muggsy Bogues’ jersey at halftime of the team’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 11.

Bogues will become the third player in franchise history to have his jersey retired, joining the late Bobby Phills and Dell Curry in the rafters at Spectrum Center.

Bogues remains the Hornets’ all-time leader in assists and steals. At 5-foot-3, he was the shortest player in NBA history.

He spent 10 seasons with the Hornets and became one of the most recognizable players in franchise history.
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