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Whatley stops in Guilford, Rockingham counties in final campaign push

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont
Published October 28, 2026 at 12:26 PM EDT
Michael Whatley speaking at podium
Alex Brandon
/
AP
In this file photo, Michael Whatley speaks at a campaign rally, Nov. 2, 2024, in Greensboro, NC.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Michael Whatley is making a final push across North Carolina ahead of next week's midterm elections.

Whatley held a get-out-the-vote rally in Greensboro Tuesday, following campaign stops in Huntersville and Reidsville earlier this week.

He's been criticizing his opponent, Democratic former Gov. Roy Cooper, over his record on crime and immigration. Cooper has focused his campaign on affordability, arguing that Republican policies have driven up costs.

The stops come weeks after a major Republican super PAC cut back spending in the race, as polls continue to show Cooper with a sizable lead.

But Whatley still has support from the White House. President Donald Trump campaigned with him in Greenville last week. And Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to appear at a rally in Kinston Wednesday.