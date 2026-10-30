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Autumn leaves attract visitors to the High Country, but economic factors keep them from spending

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Reyna Drake
Published October 30, 2026 at 2:37 PM EDT
Fall foliage along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Beacon Heights. Image credit: Dr. Howard Neufeld.
Howard Neufeld
Fall foliage along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Beacon Heights

“Peak Week” recently wrapped up in Boone. It’s usually the third week of October, when the leaves are the perfect autumn color and attract tourists.

Watauga County officials say this year’s Peak Week brought a slight increase in visitors compared to last October’s.

But despite more people coming into the area, spending patterns actually went down.

Certain economic factors are most likely at play — including the cost of fuel, groceries and other general expenses, according to Wright Tilley, the executive director of the Boone and Watauga County Tourism Development Authorities.

"They didn't want to cancel their trips, but they wanted to be a little more frugal as to how they were traveling during that time period," he said.

Tilley said October and July are critical for local retailers, restaurants and hotels. They use the revenue gathered from those two months to get them through some of the slower winter months.

While leaf season is winding down, Tilley said ski season is ramping up — another draw bringing visitors to Watauga County.
Reyna Drake
See stories by Reyna Drake