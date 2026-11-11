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Environmental advocates criticize Greensboro sustainability office cuts

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Rachel Moody
Published November 11, 2026 at 4:48 PM EST
City Manager Trey Davis
Courtesy of city of Greensboro
Greensboro City Manager Trey Davis speaks at a city council meeting

Environmental advocates spoke out against cuts to Greensboro’s Office of Sustainability and Resilience at Tuesday's city council meeting.

Greensboro recently eliminated three positions from the office, including the Chief Sustainability Officer role.

It’s part of the city’s larger efforts to lower costs amid financial scrutiny from the state.

The office was created in part to help Greensboro transition to 100% renewable energy by 2040.

Elizabeth Chartrand, a member of the city's citizen-led Community Sustainability Council, asked officials to reinstate the employees.

“We consider this a huge step backward and sends the wrong message that the city of Greensboro does not really care about the sustainability goals of protecting our natural resources," she said.

Other speakers said the decision was at odds with council members' stated support for Greensboro’s environmental initiatives. City Manager Trey Davis stood behind the cuts, saying they were needed to “strengthen the city's fiscal position.”
Rachel Moody
Rachel Moody is from Wake Forest where she got her start in journalism as an intern for The Wake Weekly. Before joining WFDD, she was a reporter and producer for UNC-Chapel Hill’s student radio program Carolina Connection. Rachel’s work has been published by WFAE, WUNC, WRAL and more. In 2026, she was recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards Program for her podcast about body dysmorphia in boys and men. During her college career, she also wrote for The Daily Tar Heel’s opinion desk as an editorial board member and columnist.
See stories by Rachel Moody