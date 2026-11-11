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CMS hires outside firm to manage finances while it looks for a new CFO

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published November 11, 2026 at 2:48 PM EST
Chief Financial Officer Kelly Kluttz presents the superintendent's budget proposal to the school board on Tuesday.
Ann Doss Helms
/
WFAE
Chief Financial Officer Kelly Kluttz presents the superintendent's budget proposal to the school board on Tuesday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has hired an outside firm to manage its finances ahead of Chief Finance Officer Kelly Kluttz’s retirement at the end of this year.

On Jan. 1, Hurd, Isenhour and Lopes (HIL) will start a four-month agreement to support CMS financial operations until officials find Kluttz’s replacement.

“Our priority is to maintain strong financial oversight, ensure uninterrupted operations, and provide a transparent, cost-conscious solution while the district addresses this critical leadership need,” said acting Superintendent Melissa Balknight.

CMS will appoint a “qualified employee” to the official position of finance officer in order to meet statutory requirements that the district have someone in that role. But this employee will continue their normal work, and will not assume the full CFO duties or salary. Meanwhile, CMS Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer Beth Thompson will coordinate budget communication with the board and the public while HIL actually manages the money.

Balknight said it's difficult to fill highly specialized positions like the CFO job. The district is also facing state and federal investigations into its finances and contracting.

CMS will fund the contract with money saved from vacant senior leadership positions. Several high-ranking administrators have left CMS in recent months.

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Education Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
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