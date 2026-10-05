Federal authorities add to investigations of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

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The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday that they’re investigating Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, joining state agencies probing the district’s finances.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte said the agencies have been looking into the school district but didn’t disclose specifics.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI have had an active investigation related to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Because the investigation is ongoing, we cannot provide additional details at this time,” Lia Bantavani said via email. The news was first reported by WBT.

CMS is in a chaotic stretch, with a superintendent fired, a majority of top administrators leaving, multiple investigations into allegations of financial mismanagement and a board described by one member as in “complete chaos.”

The turmoil started in June, when the school board suspended former Superintendent Crystal Hill after voting down her budget. The board said only that members were investigating undisclosed “allegations” against Hill.

In August, the board reinstated Hill, again without explanation. Hill told WFAE she had been cleared by the investigation, which cost the school system almost $400,000 for an outside law firm to conduct. The board didn’t disclose the investigation’s findings but later confirmed that the probe found no evidence of misconduct.

In September, an explosive memo by Hill alleged that the school board’s then-chair, Stephanie Sneed, routed hundreds of thousands of dollars to her friend and political ally, consultant Raki McGregor, without the superintendent or most of the board’s knowledge. The school board voted 5-4 to fire Hill for convenience, meaning without a specified cause, and Sneed stepped down from her leadership position as chair, though she remains on the board.

District Attorney Spencer Merriweather announced he was asking the State Bureau of Investigation to open a criminal investigation into “reports of alleged financial irregularities within transactions involving Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.” State Auditor Dave Boliek announced his office is also investigating the school district, and he personally visited CMS headquarters.

Last week, the state’s Board of Education and the Department of Public Instruction also announced they’re investigating “alleged financial irregularities within transactions involving Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools,” which state Superintendent Moe Green said “are serious and warrant careful review.”

Also in the past few weeks, a majority of Hill’s leadership cabinet has announced they plan to retire or resign by the end of the year, adding to the uncertainty around the district’s leadership. That includes Melissa Balknight, the interim superintendent appointed to replace Hill while the board looks for a new superintendent.

In a statement to WFAE, the school board declined to comment.

"We are aware that there is an active investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation into Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools," the board wrote. "As with any law enforcement entity, if requested, we will seek to cooperate. We cannot offer any further comment."

WFAE's Ely Portillo contributed to this report.