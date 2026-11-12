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Major turnover in store for WS/FCS school board

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published November 12, 2026 at 2:24 PM EST
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Education building
WFDD File photo
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Education building

Outgoing Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board members bid farewell at their final meeting this week.

Seven new members will take office next month, as only two incumbents retained their seats in the election.

Several other members, including Chairperson Deanna Kaplan, didn’t run again after the district’s financial crisis. At the meeting, Kaplan thanked her colleagues for their work through a hard time.

“We faced some tremendous challenges, supported one another through both the good times and the difficult ones," Kaplan said. "And those experiences have created bonds that I know will last long after our service together has ended.”

Two incoming board members, Lee Childress and Ronda Mays, spoke during public comment. Mays urged the current board to stay involved with the school system.

“Don’t take too long of a break, because the historical knowledge that you have and the work that you've done, it is a value to our community as a whole," Mays said.

The new board will be sworn in and hold its first meeting on Dec. 8.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz