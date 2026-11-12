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McColl Center marks 100 years with Edwin Gil’s 'The Heart Series'

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published November 12, 2026 at 12:35 PM EST
Man in backwards cap and glasses works on sculpture at table
Edwin Gil
/
Courtesy
Colombian artist Edwin Gil works on a piece for "The Heart Series."

The McColl Center is marking 100 years of its Uptown Charlotte building Saturday with an afternoon of art and open studios. The celebration will include “The Heart Series,” an exhibit by Colombian artist Edwin Gil.

Gil says the series began in 2023 as a personal effort to understand patterns in his thoughts and behavior. He first explored those ideas through writing, then turned to mixed media and sculpture. He describes the heart as a map for five themes: roots, voice, identity, healing and belonging.

“I think the heart is a territory that we don’t spend that much time,” Gil said. “There are things in our culture that kind of dictate the way that we behave in some aspects.”

The McColl Center is housed in a stone Neo-Gothic building originally built as a Presbyterian church. It opened as an arts center in 1999.

The centennial celebration runs from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Artists will create live portraits and lead demonstrations, and visitors can explore the building and studios.

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Arts & Culture Latino communityMcColl Center for Visual Art
Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who has earned Regional Edward R. Murrow and RTDNAC awards for his coverage of heightened immigration enforcement.
See stories by Julian Berger