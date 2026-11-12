Winston-Salem to unveil historic marker honoring Sidestown community

Winston-Salem officials are unveiling a historic marker this weekend in honor of a once-thriving African American community.

Sidestown was established in the decades after the Civil War as a community of freed African Americans with close ties to the nearby Moravian settlements.

It was located along what used to be known as Alspaugh Street, which is now Madison Avenue in the Ardmore neighborhood. The community included homes, a school, and the Sidestown AME Zion Church, which was demolished in the 1950s.

Much of the area has since been redeveloped, but a cemetery remains containing the graves of at least 115 residents.

Winston-Salem’s Historic Resources Officer Isabel Coletti says it’s important to remember the legacy of Sidestown.

"We want to make sure that this marker program identifies the people that helped build the city, and that this marker makes sure to identify cemeteries that might just be in someone's backyard, that we remember them and we remember their contributions," says Coletti.

The unveiling ceremony will take place Sunday at 3 p.m.