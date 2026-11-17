Charlotte attorney Tim Emry said Tuesday he hopes the city of Charlotte’s decision to settle a class-action lawsuit against the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police for $1.7 million dollars will lead to more accountability in the department. The lawsuit alleged CMPD unlawfully used tear gas and pepper spray against people during the George Floyd protests in the summer of 2020.

The City Council on Monday agreed to pay 67 protestors almost $26,000 each. The protestors said CMPD herded them into a confined block uptown, and then bombarded them with tear gas and pepper balls. The tactic is known as “kettling.”

Emry helped represent the protestors. He said he hopes the size of the settlement will lead to changes.

“The total is $1.7 million out of their pocket,” he said. “That’s accountability because that’s money they hadn’t budgeted for and hadn’t planned spending. And I hope City Council will keep that in mind when they vote for the next round of increases to CMPD’s budget.”

CMPD previously ruled out using similar tactics in the future.

The city said in a statement that the settlement avoids a lengthy and expensive trial, but it “does not constitute an admission of liability or wrongdoing by the City or the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.”