Community activists who are against a proposed asphalt plant in Clemmons brought their concerns to the Winston-Salem City Council this week.

For months, residents have been speaking out against Maymead Inc’s plan to build the facility in Gun Club Industrial Park, citing the potential for environmental and health impacts.

At Monday's meeting, Resident Beth Norman said she’s worried the plant could produce chemicals known to trigger asthma in children.

“This impacts every child in Forsyth County, when they're coming to play sports at our schools, when they're spending time with their friends, when they're coming to hang out at Dairy-O with their friends in Clemmons," she said.

One speaker noted the issue received national attention last month, when activist Erin Brockovich posted a statement criticizing the project.

Though the proposed site is already zoned for industrial use, Maymead still needs an air-quality permit in order to start construction.

County environmental officials will hold a public hearing before issuing a final decision on the permit. That meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Clemmons Public Library.