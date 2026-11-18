Efforts to fight the opioid epidemic and related drug problems have reduced the number of deaths from drug overdoses in Buncombe County by nearly half over a four-year span, the county Board of Commissioners was told Tuesday.

“Fewer people are dying, more people are surviving and more people are reaching treatment,” said Victoria Reichard, county government’s behavioral health manager.

Buncombe saw 151 overdose deaths in 2022 and 152 the following year, but the number dropped to 82 last year, according to a report Reichard gave commissioners.

She estimated that changes in the county’s approach to overdoses have saved 100 to 130 lives.

The news came as part of a presentation on the county’s use of $8.9 million it has received so far from a 2021 settlement to end litigation between four companies involved in distributing or making opioids and state and local governments. The county will receive a share of the $26 billion settlement through 2038.

Reichard gave much of the credit for the decrease in overdose deaths to the county’s community paramedic program and to efforts to increase the availability of naloxone , a drug that rapidly reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

The county has “distributed over 70,000 naloxone kits since 2022, trained nearly 3,000 people to respond to overdoses and seen a 279% increase in self-reported naloxone use,” she said.

The community paramedic program dispatches teams of paramedics, emergency medical technicians, mental health clinicians and others when an overdose is reported or when other health issues arise with people with substance abuse problems and the homeless. Team members provide immediate medical help, connect clients with services to address their issues and give followup care.

They help get people into treatment “when they are most receptive to care,” Reichard said.

She said the challenge now is to ”protect the progress we’ve made” while expanding access to care and dealing with several issues affecting those at risk of addiction or overdose.

These problems include a need for transportation to get people to services, the cost and wait time for treatment and a shortage of housing with related services for those in recovery. The drug supply has become more lethal, she said. And Hurricane Helene has caused hardships for many county residents and affordable housing is difficult to find.

Hoping for help from Raleigh

Commissioners unanimously approved a list for the state General Assembly of requests for action over the next two years. Several asks, if legislators agree, would put more money in county coffers.

When newly elected legislators begin work in January, Democrats will control the state House and Republicans will have only a narrow majority in the state Senate after years of GOP dominance in both chambers. Commissioners hope the changes will improve the odds of favorable action on their priorities.

Top items on the county’s wish list for Raleigh are changes to a state program to supplement teacher pay that would ensure Buncombe County’s eligibility; more money to address the county’s waiting list for certain services for those with intellectual or developmental disabilities; and legislation to make it easier to use surplus state property for economic development or affordable housing.

The county legislative agenda also asks for state money to aid one or more projects to provide affordable housing on Coxe Avenue in downtown Asheville or the Bent Creek area; build a new Swannanoa library; or extend sewer lines into areas in Candler currently dependent on septic tanks.

Commissioners Drew Ball and Al Whitesides said the county could also consider asking for more flexibility in the law governing use of county hotel-motel room tax revenue. The board took no action on that idea Tuesday.

Ball said he had heard from constituents who support putting more room tax proceeds toward local needs instead of toward advertising to bring more visitors to the area. Whitesides said he has received similar requests but noted it would be politically difficult to change allocation of the money without support from the county’s Tourism Development Authority.

The TDA board is made up primarily of people in tourism-related businesses. By state law, it directs two-thirds of tax proceeds to advertising and other promotional efforts and a third to capital projects intended to draw in more tourists and, in many cases, benefit local residents.

The TDA’s budget for the current fiscal year anticipates that the tax will bring in $34.5 million. In some states, local governments get a share of proceeds from room taxes that they can spend on general needs like law enforcement. However, the tourism industry in North Carolina has been mostly successful in blocking efforts to allow the money to be used for purposes not closely tied to tourism.

Whitesides said it might be worth discussing changes later with TDA members.

“If we’re going to get that passed, we’re going to need them on board too,” he said.

Ball said the county may want to also push for state money to re-establish passenger rail service to Asheville.

Board Chair Amanda Edwards said the county may also weigh in on possible changes to a state law that governs where and by whom certain health care facilities, like hospitals, can be built if the topic comes up for debate again in Raleigh.

The law has been a factor in efforts to build hospitals in the county to compete with Mission Hospital. Mission was a part of the nonprofit Mission Health system before for-profit company HCA Healthcare acquired it and the rest of the system in 2019. It has been the subject of widespread complaints since then.

Some Mission critics say state regulators erred when they gave permission in March for Mission to add 95 beds to its Asheville hospital, beating out other providers in a competitive process. The state has approved some applications for permission to build in Buncombe from competing hospital systems.

Etcetera

Also Tuesday, commissioners:

– Heard from Finance Director Melissa Moore that county government is making progress on improving its financial situation after the strain caused by Hurricane Helene, which both increased the demand for county services and cut into some county revenue sources.

Revenue to the county’s general fund was $465.2 million for the fiscal year that ended June 30. That exceeded the budgeted amount by $14.6 million, Moore said. Spending was $5.6 million below budget.

County Manager Avril Pinder said the county should still consider ways to increase its reserves in the future, partly to satisfy bond rating companies. The county’s current strong ratings reduce the amount of interest it pays when it sells bonds.

–Said goodbye and good luck to Ball and Commissioner Martin Moore . Ball won election to a seat on Asheville City Council Nov. 3 after serving two years on the Board of Commissioners. Moore was elected as the next county District Attorney after a four-year term on the board.

Newly elected commissioners Lonnie Israel and Anna Stearns will join the Board of Commissioners Dec. 7. Their wins mean Democrats will continue to hold all seven seats on the board.

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