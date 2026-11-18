Duke Energy is raising rates next year across the Carolinas and some of Duke Energy’s most vulnerable customers will be hit harder than the rest by higher rates, as a key assistance program expires.

Here’s what you need to know about how rates will change.

How will the new rates affect my bill?

The exact change depends on where you live, though it’s similar for both of Duke’s local utilities.

Duke Energy Carolinas, which covers much of central North Carolina, including Charlotte, is raising residential rates 5.9% in 2027 and 3.6% in 2028.

For Duke Energy Progress, rates will increase 5.7% in 2027 and 3.6% in 2028.

The two Carolina utilities will combine next year, but rates will remain separate by region for the next few years.

How will customer assistance be affected?

Duke Energy's more vulnerable customers will experience another shock starting next year. Over 87,000 income-eligible customers participate in the Customer Assistance Program, which gives them a $42 monthly bill credit. As WFAE previously reported , many customers don’t even know they’re enrolled, as the credits are applied automatically. State regulators decided not to renew the program. That means customers will lose the bill credit next year on top of the nearly 6% rate hike.

Despite not renewing CAP, state regulators acknowledged the need in their order, paraphrasing witness testimony that “nearly a third of North Carolinians are living at or below 200% of the federal poverty level, and many families and individuals in North Carolina are at risk of spending a disproportionate amount of their income on electricity and other essentials.”

Southern Environmental Law Center attorney Munashe Magarira said the cost increase will hit those customers hard.

“You have folks who do not know if they're going to be able to keep the lights on or be able to pay their health insurance, pay rent,” Magarira said. “In some instances, it’s life or death choices being made.”

Data centers get their own rates

A “large load tariff,” or special rate for high-energy users, has been a priority for many people looking for data center reform. During the rate case, Duke collaborated with data center developers to propose a set of rates that apply to large energy users, but ultimately, the Utilities Commission went a different direction:

“What we ultimately saw in this order was the commission deciding to go their own way on how they want to deal with these large load customers here within the state,” said Matt Abele, executive director of the North Carolina Sustainable Energy Association.

The commission created new rates and conditions that apply only to data centers and only to those that use over 50 megawatts. Abele said with the new rates, data centers will pay more of the transmission, distribution and interconnection costs to service them.

“It's not an immediate ‘Yes, data centers are going to pay for all of their costs,” Abele said.

But some environmental advocates saw this as a positive step in the right direction.

“It was strong in terms of taking proactive action to control data center cost risk,” said Will Scott, North Carolina policy director at the Environmental Defense Fund.

The new rates feature many of the hallmarks of Duke Energy’s proposed tariff, including minimum contract lengths, early termination fees and other provisions that make it harder for data centers to leave before they’ve paid back some of the money the utility — and ratepayers — invested in them.

It also includes new provisions, such as the stranded generation charge. It’s a placeholder while Duke Energy develops a more refined method of allocating the cost of building new power plants to service data centers.

More gas, different timelines

Duke Energy is building new natural gas plants to increase its baseload energy supply. These $3.2 billion turbines have a 35-year useful life, but the minimum data center contract lengths are 10 to 15 years long.

“Those plants are built to last about 35 years,” wrote Utilities Commissioner Donald van der Vaart is his dissenting opinion. “The data centers’ contracts run for 15. The mismatch is like financing a house over 35 years for a tenant who promises to stay only 15.”

The stranded generation charge recognizes that data centers might end service with Duke before they fully pay off their share of these new generation units. It says that if a data center contract lasts 15 years, the developer must post a letter of credit or similar collateral equal to the remaining 20 years of useful life left in that new natural gas turbine. If the data center closes after 15 years, it pays up.

The commissioners weren’t all of one mind on the rate case decision. Commissioner Donald van der Vaart sets the stakes in his dissenting opinion:

“This Order sets the rules for how North Carolina will pay for what may be the largest build-out of power plants in the State’s history,” Van der Vaart wrote.

That build-out responds largely to new hyperscale data centers moving to the Carolinas. Duke Energy in the Carolinas has signed service contracts with 6.7 gigawatts of high-demand industrial customers — 92% of which are data centers. Powering this new digital infrastructure will mean overhauling how the utility produces energy. Duke estimates that by 2035, large data centers will make up 9.2% of Duke Energy Carolinas' peak demand.

“For perspective, the peak demand of the entire City of Raleigh is about 2 gigawatts.16 The signed data center load alone is more than three times that,” van der Vaart wrote.

Van der Vaart said the stranded generation charge didn’t go far enough to shield other customers from paying for new power plants built to serve data centers.

“The majority’s approach rests on a hope: that the data center will stay for the life of the plants built to serve it, or, if it leaves, that it will be able to pay what the Order requires when it goes,” van der Vaart wrote.

In other words, if the artificial intelligence boom ends up a bust, residents, businesses and manufacturers could be stuck holding the bag for new natural gas plants they don’t need. Besides the risk that big tech companies could one day fail, new technology could make data centers more efficient, using less energy and paying a smaller bill than what Duke expects.

“I believe that many of the facilities seeking service today, and perhaps many of the companies that own them, will not exist in their present form fifteen years from now,” van der Vaart wrote. “When they leave, whatever they do not pay, the families, small businesses, and manufacturers who remain will.”

Duke Energy’s rate of return

Van der Vaart said that the return on equity — basically, how much profit the utilities commission allows Duke Energy to generate to pay its investors — didn’t match up with the risk that the commission was shifting from Duke Energy onto ratepayers.

The commission approved Duke’s rate of return for investors, which the company had lowered twice during negotiations. Southern Environmental Law Center senior attorney David Neal said they could have gone lower.

“With the provisions of construction work in progress, the multi-rate plans, all the investments Duke's going to have to make to meet whatever the load growth ends up being. A lot of that is really good for Duke's bottom line. It's really good for Duke shareholders,” he said.

Duke Energy also got the green light to spend billions on new infrastructure to meet rising populations and new data center growth.