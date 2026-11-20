Bennett College in Greensboro has sold a painting of Harriet Tubman through the New York auction house Sotheby’s for $14.5 million.

The historically Black women’s college has owned the painting since 1931, when the Harlem Renaissance artist Aaron Douglas created it.

Now the piece has a new owner who has chosen to remain anonymous, according to Sotheby’s communications director Mitzi Mina. They paid $12 million for the artwork, plus a $2.5 million buyer’s fee. That’s more than four times the amount it was estimated to sell for.

Some alumni have criticized the school’s decision to sell the painting. But, Cassandra Jones Havard, the chair of Bennett’s board of trustees, says the proceeds will support future projects, including a new women’s health initiative.

“We are entering our second century as a women's college, so we are looking forward to all the different ways in which we will now serve our student population," she says.

According to Interim President Ronald Carter, as part of the health initiative, refurbishments to a women’s center are already underway.