The Forsyth County Association of Educators filed a collective grievance with the district Thursday over what they say are unsafe working conditions.

Major cuts over the last couple of years have left Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools classrooms in the district overcrowded and understaffed. That’s prompted dozens of individual employees to file grievances this year, according to FCAE President Jenny Easter.

“And it just got too much, and we started seeing a pattern," Easter said. "Our lawyers with NCAE actually called me and said, ‘What is going on in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools?’”

The most prevalent problem, she says, is teachers sustaining physical injuries. Easter says these incidents tend to happen when Exceptional Children, or EC students, become dysregulated in classrooms where there isn’t adequate staffing.

That was the case for Megan Presswood, a Kindergarten teacher assistant.

“Last month, one of them gave me a concussion, and he doesn't understand. And I understand that. It's not their fault," Presswood said. "But we just don't have supports, we don't have training, and we don't know what to do.”

Presswood added that these conditions aren’t just harmful to staff — they’re harmful to students.

“Not only does that hinder the growth of general education students and disrupt their learning because we have to pause during the day, but these exceptional children, they're not getting the time, care, and support that they deserve," she said.

In a statement, WS/FCS Interim Superintendent Randy Bridges said the district agrees with the association’s concerns and is working to address them.

“It is our goal to have a safe and productive environment for all students and employees,” he said.

Bridges said the district remains focused on strengthening staffing levels and prioritizing resources based on student needs.

The district held two EC recruitment events this year, which resulted in 11 hires. But there are still more than 80 unfilled EC teacher and teacher assistant positions. That’s a vacancy rate of roughly 12%.