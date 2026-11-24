President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he is appointing outgoing Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill to a federal judgeship in the U.S. District Court's Middle District of North Carolina.

O'Neill has served more than four terms as district attorney. but he was weeks away from being out of a job. Democrat Amara Hunter, an assistant public defender and former police officer, defeated him in November's election.

In a news release, North Carolina's U.S. senators announced that they had jointly put O'Neill's name forth for the appointment. Both Sen. Ted Budd and Sen. Thom Tillis are Republicans, like O'Neill, and they pointed to his prosecution efforts targeting sex offenders and repeat offenders.

"Jim O’Neill has built a strong record of public service and brings considerable legal experience to the federal bench. I am confident he will uphold the Constitution, respect the rule of law, and remain dedicated to serving the people of North Carolina," Tillis wrote in a statement.

Longtime Tillis political consultant Paul Shumaker also worked on O'Neill's recent re-election effort. Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, a Democrat, endorsed O'Neill in the race, but Shumaker accurately warned that political headwinds against Republicans could still play a role in stymieing his re-election bed.

The current Republican-controlled Senate has weeks to confirm O'Neill and potentially dozens of other federal judges before Democrats take control of the chamber in January..

"I thank President Trump for nominating a strong constitutionalist to serve the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. I urge my Senate colleagues to confirm him swiftly," Budd wrote in a statement.

A simple majority vote is needed for the Senate to confirm an appointment, and Republicans hold 53 seats in the chamber.

"The people of North Carolina are lucky to have a dedicated public servant like Jim who will be a fantastic Judge. Now, let's get him confirmed!" Trump, also a Republican, wrote in a Truth Social post announcing the appointment.

Trump is making the appointment because District Court Judge Thomas D. Schroeder, a George W. Bush appointee, announced his decision to seek senior status on July 31. Senior status is a form of semi-retirement for experienced federal judges in which they can be replaced by a full-time judge while keeping their regular salary on a reduced workload.

In 2026, a federal district court judge earned $249,900.

Former Gov. Bev Perdue appointed O'Neill as Forsyth County's district attorney in 2009, and he than won re-election on four separate occasions.

Even while serving as district attorney, O'Neill has repeatedly sought higher elected office in North Carolina.

In 2016, he ran for the Republican Party's nomination for attorney general, losing to State Senator Buck Newton in that year's primary election.

O'Neill won a three-way Republican primary for attorney general in 2020, beating now-State Board of Elections Director Sam Hayes and criminal justice reform advocate Christine Mumma. That fall, then-incumbent Attorney General Josh Stein defeated O'Neill by about 13,600 votes.

Then, in 2024, O'Neill finished second in an 11-person primary for Republicans' lieutenant governor nomination.