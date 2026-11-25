An international pharmaceutical manufacturing company is planning to invest $125 million in Guilford County.

Governor Josh Stein says it's the first capsule manufacturing facility in the United States for AGC Capsule Inc. The investment is expected to bring 240 jobs to the area.

The Mumbai-based company plans to build a 125,000-square-foot facility in Whitsett. State officials say the project is expected to grow the state’s economy by more than $1.3 billion. Additionally, the project’s payroll impact could bring more than $15 million into the community each year.

