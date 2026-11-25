For Jessica Allen, Thanksgiving is a reminder of what her family has lost and what could have been.

Allen is seeking compensation under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act on behalf of her mother's estate. Her mother, Jaimee Rohlfs Schneider, was born in 1959 and died of metastatic lung cancer just two weeks after her 40th birthday.

Allen says military records indicate her grandmother was living at Camp Lejeune while pregnant with her mother, meaning her mother may have been exposed to contaminated drinking water before she was even born.

“If my mom were alive, she'd only be 68. I'm 48, my daughter's 27, like we'd all be cooking together,” Allen said. “And she also became sick over the holiday. The first time she went to the hospital was on Christmas in 1998. So, the holidays are obviously a tough time for our family.”

It was only about two and a half years ago that Allen learned about the water contamination at Camp Lejeune and began connecting the dots between her family's medical history and their time at the eastern North Carolina Marine Corps base.

“It's like the defining moment of my life, where everything made sense and not in a good way. In a way that's taken me 2 1/2 years now to somewhat work through,” she said. “Like our government did this to me. Our government knew this. Our government never called us even when they knew. They never contacted us. Like how could that be? That doesn't make any sense.”

And this Thanksgiving, there's another source of frustration for families impacted by the contamination.

Related content: Camp Lejeune Justice Act

No reconsideration, no additional documentation

The U.S. Department of Justice, on its Camp Lejeune webpage updated Monday, November 23, states:

“DOJ is not reconsidering Elective Option determinations and is not accepting additional Elective Option documentation.”

The Elective Option was introduced more than three years ago as a way to compensate people with certain illnesses without the expense and lengthy process of litigation. Settlement amounts are determined by the qualifying illness and the length of exposure to contaminated drinking water.

But attorneys and advocates are questioning what happens when the government makes a mistake in evaluating a claim and the person seeking compensation has documentation to prove it.

Attorney James Foster represents people who dispute the government's calculations, including clients whose certified military records he says establish that they spent more time at Camp Lejeune than the government has credited them with.

Foster said one of his clients received an Elective Option settlement offer just last week that included instructions for requesting reconsideration.

“It included the same public guidance saying that we had 60 days to consider the offer and that, we had the opportunity to request reconsideration if the time on base was wrong,” Foster said. “And so we don't know if they're going to just limit this only to, Department of Justice cases or if this would apply across the board to JAG.”

The Department of Justice handles cases in litigation, while the Department of the Navy handles administrative claims. The Navy's published Elective Option guidance still outlines a process for requesting reconsideration.

The Justice Department's statement does not explain when its policy took effect, whether there are exceptions, or what will happen to requests for reconsideration that were already submitted.

Public Radio East requested an interview with Stanley Woodward at the Department of Justice, specifically seeking clarification of the policy and its implications for Camp Lejeune claimants. Woodward was also offered the opportunity to provide written answers to PRE's questions.

Public Radio East received no response.

(Photo: Annette Weston-Riggs, Public Radio East) Mike Partain was born aboard Camp Lejeune in 1967 but grew up in Florida and says he wasn’t aware there was a problem with the water until shortly after he was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007, at the age of 39.

Holding the government to comparable standards

Longtime Camp Lejeune water contamination advocate Mike Partain was born at the base and diagnosed with male breast cancer at the age of 39.

Partain works in the insurance claims industry and draws a comparison between the government's handling of Camp Lejeune claims and the standards insurance companies are expected to meet.

“Where the government has made an error in determination and someone can produce documentation to show that there was an error, why aren't they reconsidering that?” Partain said. “I mean, that violates pretty much every Fair Claims Handling Act that I'm aware of.”

Many states have laws and regulations governing insurance claims, often referred to as unfair claims settlement practices laws. Those regulations generally require insurance companies to conduct reasonable investigations, fairly evaluate available evidence and provide explanations for denying claims.

While those state insurance regulations do not generally apply to the federal government's Camp Lejeune settlement program, Partain questions why the government should not be held to comparable standards when evaluating claims and addressing documented errors.

Retired Marine Corps Master Sergeant Jerry Ensminger, whose nine-year-old daughter Janey died of leukemia, said attorneys representing people exposed to the contaminated water also have a responsibility to ensure their clients' claims are properly documented.

“Our attorneys, when they filed our complaints, our complaints were complete with all the documentation. We had our housing records, the whole 9 yards,” Ensminger said. “I mean, and these people's attorneys should be trying to help them out too.”

(Photo: Annette Weston-Riggs, Public Radio East) Perhaps the man who has fought the longest to get help for people impacted by the toxic drinking water – which was polluted by industrial solvents, benzene, and other chemicals in wells aboard parts of Camp Lejeune over a 30-year-span -- is retired Marine Corps Master Sergeant Jerry Ensminger.

Access to the government's own records

Partain would like to see the federal government make the historical records it has collected available through a secure, searchable database that would allow people to access their own information and verify the length of their exposure.

“It should be posted where someone could register and then go pull their data down and verify where they're at, especially if the government's requiring that you prove it,” Partain said.

Allen said many of the people being asked to track down decades-old government records are struggling just to get through their daily lives.

“A lot of these people are, they're working, they're sick, they're paying medical bills. They're working whatever job,” Allen said. “They don't have the luxury of spending hours online figuring out who to send a FOIA request to that's most likely just going to be rejected anyway. So, they're really like weaponizing bureaucracy against these people in a way that's cruel.”

The documentation requirements are particularly challenging for families seeking compensation on behalf of people who have died, leaving surviving relatives to reconstruct military assignments, housing arrangements and medical histories from decades ago.

Mike Partain President Biden signed the Camp Lejeune Justice Act into law on August 10, 2022. The act was signed as part of the broader Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022, allowing individuals exposed to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune to file claims for injuries.

Putting $1 billion into perspective

The statement about reconsideration appears on the Justice Department's webpage alongside an announcement that the federal government has now paid more than $1 billion in Camp Lejeune Elective Option settlements.

More than 400,000 administrative claims have been filed under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, which Congress passed in 2022.

Foster said the settlement milestone needs to be considered in the context of the number of people impacted by the contamination and the magnitude of their losses.

“The headline is 'paid a billion dollars.' It sounds like a big number, but if you look at the amount of people that have been affected by this and what they've lost, the number is actually extremely small.” — Attorney James Foster.

“I mean, they're paying $200,000 for wrongful death cases. In any other context, you're looking at millions of dollars for that. So, the government is getting a huge discount just by being the government.”

A deadline passes without a public announcement

Meanwhile, the federal judges overseeing the Camp Lejeune litigation asked attorneys on both sides to make their best efforts toward a global settlement framework by October 30.

That deadline passed nearly a month ago, and there has been no public announcement of such a framework.

A broader settlement framework could provide a path toward resolving claims without requiring each individual case to proceed through litigation.

Foster said the people who have spent years waiting for compensation deserve to know where those efforts stand.

“Everyone is owed some sort of an explanation on what happened and where we are in terms of global settlement, including the court. I thought that was what they had asked for,” Foster said.

“So, I think leadership has a responsibility to not keep these men and women and children waiting for an answer as to what the status is on global settlement.”

Related content: Army detonates nearly five tons of lead-based explosives in Iowa

Echoes of Camp Lejeune in Iowa

For Partain, an event Wednesday in Iowa serves as a reminder of the consequences of failing to address potential environmental and public health threats.

The Army carried out a controlled detonation of deteriorating explosive material containing lead at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, prompting concerns about potential lead exposure in surrounding communities.

Partain sees parallels with the history of the water contamination at Camp Lejeune, particularly the consequences of delaying action when potential hazards have been identified.

“This was an issue that was being kicked down the road or 'not on my watch.' Very similar to what we saw in Lejeune where the containers are there, you know, 'They'll be fine. They'll be fine.' And then someone goes, 'Hey, these things are ready to blow up. We need to do something about it.' And it's a crisis.” — Camp Lejeune Water Contamination Advocate Mike Partain.

Partain pointed to the years that elapsed between early warnings about contamination at Camp Lejeune and the closure of contaminated drinking water wells.

“And you see that with the Lejeune issue, you know, the initial warnings with the water in October 1980, but it takes them almost 4 1/2 years to finally start closing the wells down,” he said.

More than four decades later, military families are still dealing with the consequences of the contamination.

Annette Weston, Public Radio East

The cost of military service

Allen's family also knows the sacrifices that come with military service. Her brother was killed in combat in Afghanistan.

But she said there's a fundamental difference between the circumstances of her brother's death and those of her mother's.

“That was an absolutely crushing thing to have happen, but he was aware of what he agreed to,” Allen said. “My mom never even knew she was exposed. No one ever contacted us. She watched her father die. She watched her mother die. You know, my grandparents watched their baby die.”

Allen worries about what the federal government's treatment of families like hers could mean for future generations of military families.

“I think if the truth of this situation, the whole truth of this situation, were known there isn't a reasonable person in the United States who would send their son or daughter knowing that they might be poisoned, their children might be poisoned,” Allen said. “And then when it becomes evident that that's happened, their grandchildren will spend their lives fighting the government for recognition of that.”

For Allen, the fight for compensation is also a fight for answers about what happened to her family and why it took so long for her to learn about the contamination.

“This happened 70 years ago, and these people still are fighting for basic science about their health,” she said. “That's insane.”

Empty seats at the Thanksgiving table

As families across the country prepare to gather for Thanksgiving, Allen is thinking about the holiday traditions she should have been able to share with her mother and daughter.

And she has a message for the nation's lawmakers.

“As lawmakers are sitting down with their intact families, I hope they'll be thinking about the idea that a lot of us don't have that luxury and we'll be thinking about who's not there.”