New court documents are shedding light on how a Winston-Salem teenager allegedly became involved in a San Diego mosque shooting earlier this year.

17-year-old Sarah Santiago was arrested and charged with murder at the end of August. The indictment alleges she recorded a livestream of the May attack that killed three people, and disseminated the killers’ manifesto.

In a new document filed this month, the prosecution says that her relationship with one of the killers, Caleb Vazquez, began several months before the shooting.

Santiago allegedly communicated with him over Discord, Signal, TikTok and direct text messages, beginning in January.

The document states they discussed their admiration for mass shooters, called for violence against religious and racial minorities and coordinated the San Diego attack and livestream together. She also allegedly communicated with the other shooter, Cain Clark, beginning in April.

The filing states that Vazquez mounted his phone to a ballistic helmet and video called Santiago during the attack, so she could record and share it.

Santiago’s next court date is set for Jan. 4.