McAdenville kicks off Christmastown USA on Monday with annual tree lighting

December marks the return of Christmas lights in McAdenville, where the town will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony for Christmastown USA on Monday in Gaston County. Much of the town will be illuminated through Dec. 26, and officials expect heavy traffic as nearly half a million visitors make their way through the community during the season. The tradition dates back to 1956.

While most people drive through to see the lights, public parking is available on Poplar Street, Elm Street and at McAdenville Elementary School. The lights turn on each evening at 5:30 p.m. and switch off at 10 p.m.

The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday on Main Street at the Dynamo 31 building by the lake.