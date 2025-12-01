© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

McAdenville kicks off Christmastown USA on Monday with annual tree lighting

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published December 1, 2025 at 10:35 AM EST
Trees wrapped in Christmas lights surround a small lake at the center of McAdenville, N.C., nicknamed "Christmastown USA" for the town's elaborate light displays every December.
Steve Rankin
/
McAdenville Historical Society
Trees wrapped in Christmas lights surround a small lake at the center of McAdenville, N.C., nicknamed "Christmastown USA" for the town's elaborate light displays every December.

December marks the return of Christmas lights in McAdenville, where the town will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony for Christmastown USA on Monday in Gaston County. Much of the town will be illuminated through Dec. 26, and officials expect heavy traffic as nearly half a million visitors make their way through the community during the season. The tradition dates back to 1956.

While most people drive through to see the lights, public parking is available on Poplar Street, Elm Street and at McAdenville Elementary School. The lights turn on each evening at 5:30 p.m. and switch off at 10 p.m.

The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday on Main Street at the Dynamo 31 building by the lake.
Arts & Culture
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain