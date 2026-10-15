After 60 years, will new development displace the Southern Christmas Show?

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We’re about a month out from a regional holiday tradition: the Southern Christmas Show. The annual event draws more than 100,000 people to the Park Expo and Conference Center, its home for almost 60 years. Organizers say that’s likely to change in the next few years, though. For more, Ashley Fahey of The Charlotte Ledger joined WFAE’s Marshall Terry for our segment BizWorthy.

Marshall Terry: I know it’s probably too early to talk about Christmas, since we’re still weeks away from Halloween. But this seems like a big deal. Why the possible change in venue, and any idea where the Southern Christmas Show may be heading?

Ashley Fahey: It is a really big deal. It’s been at that site since 1967, which was the first year of the Southern Christmas Show. The reason for the relocation is because of a redevelopment, which of course is the ultimate Charlotte story.

I asked organizers this week where it might be going and they declined to comment on that. They just said that “We’re not able to share details regarding plans beyond 2027 at this time.” But they do say they intend to continue the show in 2028, no matter where it is.

Terry: OK, so what’s in the plans for this redevelopment of The Park Expo?

Fahey: Republic Development Group — which is a real estate development company that’s actually headquartered here, but it’s part of a larger company based in D.C. — they have proposed a big mixed-use redevelopment of the site. As a reminder, the site is 25 acres, which is a very substantial size for Charlotte. They want to do a mix of retail. They want to do a mix of commercial uses. I wouldn’t be surprised if some multifamily was included in that. But as a result of their plans, which will probably take some time to come to fruition, that’s going to wipe out all the parking, essentially, on the site. Because all the parking is going to get eliminated, that also creates a bit of a boondoggle for the city, which of course owns the BOplex across the street. They use that Park Expo parking lot for events at Bojangles Coliseum and Ovens Auditorium. In a city presentation recently, they said that the Park Expo redevelopment will mean a reduction of about 55% or 2,000 parking spaces, which they are now having to figure out where to place those because, obviously, that would constrain their venue capacity significantly.

Terry: Let’s go to a big announcement in Mooresville. Corvid Technologies plans to add 423 jobs. What is Corvid Technologies?

Fahey: They describe themselves as a modeling and simulation firm, but now they’re actually a leading defense contractor. They specialize in advanced digital engineering, modeling, simulation, and manufacturing. They’ve had a presence in Mooresville for some time. It’s about a $95 million investment, and they will be building a new advanced manufacturing facility as part of this expansion.

Terry: Going outside of Charlotte for a moment. Way out, actually. Charlotte-based Bojangles has opened a location on the Las Vegas Strip, but you report it’s not just the location that makes this one Bo-licious, right?

Fahey: Yeah, that’s right. This is the first Bojangles to feature a full-service bar, and it will also have a stage for live music. Seems like it has very much Las Vegas energy, although I’m a little disappointed and sad that we don’t have a full-service bar Bojangles yet here in Charlotte.

Terry: Do you have to go through Bo-Linda to get your beer?

Fahey: You know, that’s a great question. I’ve had my own tussles with Bo-Linda over the years since she was introduced here in Charlotte. I actually don’t know if you would have to go through her to order an $8 draft, apparently, at this Las Vegas bar.

Terry: Finally, really quickly, Charlotte’s much-anticipated first Wegmans opened yesterday in Ballantyne. Were people camped out overnight to be first in the store?

Fahey: They sure were. The first people got in line at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Of course, the store didn’t actually open until 9:00 a.m. Wednesday. So that means the first people in line were standing there waiting for about 16 hours for the store to open. I think that just underscores how excited people are about the store.

Support for BizWorthy comes from the law office of Robertson & Associates and the YMCA of Greater Charlotte.