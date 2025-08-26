Panthers will trim roster down to 53 players

The Carolina Panthers cut 18 players yesterday as they work to get the roster down to 53 players by 4 this afternoon, per NFL rules. Among the cuts was kicker Matthew Wright, quarterbacks Jack Plummer and Bryce Perkins, along with linebacker Jacoby Windmon. Coach Dave Canales says after today, seeing who other teams have cut will be key to building the practice team roster for players teams want to keep but not on the active roster.

"With all the deadlines that come up, you know, we kind of naturally start to make those decisions and hopefully, you know, sometime Wednesday we'll have, you know, the full set roster to be able to start, you know, planning the pieces, going into our game week." Canales said.

The Panthers open the regular season on the road, September 7th against the Jacksonville Jaguars.