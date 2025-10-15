CMS weighs AI policy as residents chime in

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education is poised to vote soon on a new district policy on artificial intelligence. At Tuesday’s meeting, the board heard feedback on the proposed policy from residents who cautioned against embracing technology too quickly while acknowledging its benefits and risks.

Two residents commended CMS for developing a policy on artificial intelligence but urged the district to improve its approach to the technology, particularly in how it’s taught to students.

Resident Kyle Queen called for the district to include community seats on the AI Review Committee, which, according to the proposed policy, would be charged with approving AI systems for student and staff use. The policy currently said the committee would consist of staff members from various CMS departments.

Queen also called for any AI curriculum to teach about the pitfalls of AI and how it's been used for negative ends.

“The tech bros notoriously have prevented and continue to fight any meaningful AI regulation, so I believe this community must make its own ethical decisions to protect our children,” Queen said.

Nandhana Ramesh called for the district’s curriculum guidance to include more explicit instruction on how to identify AI hallucinations.

Education CMS weighs new policy on artificial intelligence The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education is weighing a new policy that would outline responsible student and staff use of artificial intelligence.

Tuesday night’s public hearing was the final step before the board considers the policy for approval. The CMS policy outlines ethics and expectations for student and staff use of AI and says the technology should be used to enhance learning, not replace thinking.