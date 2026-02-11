© 2026 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

South Carolina measles outbreak confirmed cases grows

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published February 11, 2026 at 1:24 PM EST

South Carolina’s ongoing measles outbreak climbed by 13 cases in the past five days, including one in Lancaster County, the state Department of Public Health announced yesterday.

The Greenville Journal reports that brings the Upstate outbreak total to 933 with 235 people in quarantine and 16 in isolation.

Meanwhile a South Carolina senator has introduced a bill that would increase immunization requirements for students in response to the escalating measles outbreak affecting communities across the state.

State Senator Margie Bright Matthews wants to update state law to require documented measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination for school and college attendance. The bill would also remove the religious exemption for the MMR vaccine, while preserving legitimate medical exemptions.
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain