South Carolina measles outbreak confirmed cases grows

South Carolina’s ongoing measles outbreak climbed by 13 cases in the past five days, including one in Lancaster County, the state Department of Public Health announced yesterday.

The Greenville Journal reports that brings the Upstate outbreak total to 933 with 235 people in quarantine and 16 in isolation.

Meanwhile a South Carolina senator has introduced a bill that would increase immunization requirements for students in response to the escalating measles outbreak affecting communities across the state.

State Senator Margie Bright Matthews wants to update state law to require documented measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination for school and college attendance. The bill would also remove the religious exemption for the MMR vaccine, while preserving legitimate medical exemptions.

