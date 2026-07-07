Catawba College survey finds rising prices cause household cutbacks

Nearly three-quarters of North Carolinians (72 percent) say rising prices have caused them to cut back on regular purchases in the past month, according to new findings from a Catawba College–YouGov Survey, underscoring the continued impact of affordability concerns on households across the state.

Many North Carolina respondents—57 percent—said they had difficulty in affording their regular monthly expenses, while 43 percent said they had no difficulty in doing so. Most Republicans, at 53 percent, said they had difficulty, while 57 percent of Independents and 61 percent of Democrats expressed the same sentiment.