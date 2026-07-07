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NEWS BRIEFS

Catawba College survey finds rising prices cause household cutbacks

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 7, 2026 at 2:33 PM EDT

Nearly three-quarters of North Carolinians (72 percent) say rising prices have caused them to cut back on regular purchases in the past month, according to new findings from a Catawba College–YouGov Survey, underscoring the continued impact of affordability concerns on households across the state.

Many North Carolina respondents—57 percent—said they had difficulty in affording their regular monthly expenses, while 43 percent said they had no difficulty in doing so. Most Republicans, at 53 percent, said they had difficulty, while 57 percent of Independents and 61 percent of Democrats expressed the same sentiment.
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News from the Carolinas Catawba CollegeNC Economy
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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