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NEWS BRIEFS

NC Wildlife Resources Commission approves rule prohibiting the feeding of black bears

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 2, 2026 at 2:08 PM EDT

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission Board of Commissioners approved an emergency rule yesterday that prohibits both intentional and passive feeding of black bears in Buncombe County, to reduce repeated incidents involving humans and bears. Commissioners say the language is not intended to prohibit bird feeding nor is it intended to prohibit the use of legal bait for the purposes of regulated hunting, unless those actions pose a threat to human safety or result in property damage. The rule will now go to the Office of Administrative Hearings for final approval, a required step for an emergency rule.

Statewide, over 40% of human-bear interactions reported to the commission occur in Buncombe County and are primarily in Asheville, Black Mountain and Swannanoa.
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News from the Carolinas N.C Wildlife Resources CommissionAshevilleBuncombe County
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
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