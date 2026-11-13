Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber looks into invoices linked to former CEO
The Carolinas LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce says it’s looking into whether former CEO Chad Turner sent invoices on the Chamber’s behalf requesting payments to a PayPal account not associated with the organization.
Turner resigned from the Chamber on October 16 and is no longer authorized to collect money for it.
The Chamber made the announcement via social media Friday morning and urged members, sponsors and partners to verify payment requests before sending money.