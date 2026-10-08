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AFSP NC's Charlotte Metro Out of the Darkness Community Walk

AFSP NC's Charlotte Metro Out of the Darkness Community Walk

Join the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Charlotte Metro Out of the Darkness Walk. Remember loved ones, support those affected by suicide, and help raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. Every step & dollar helps fund research, education, advocacy, and support to help save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

UNCC Irwin Belk Track & Field Complex
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) - North Carolina Chapter
9192183730
mgouldbolger@afsp.org
www.afsp.org/northcarolina
UNCC Irwin Belk Track & Field Complex
8723 Cameron Blvd.
Charlotte, North Carolina 28262