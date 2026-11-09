Crowned in Excellence Awards Brunch

We invite you to join the Queen City Ivy & Pearls Foundation as we shine a light and honor those who make our community a better place to live at our Crowned in Excellence Brunch on Dec. 6, 2026. This special event is dedicated to honoring individuals, organizations, and community leaders who have positively impacted our community. These honorees exemplify what it means to lead with purpose and serve with passion. Proceeds to benefit community programs and scholarships sponsored by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Rho Psi Omega Chapter.