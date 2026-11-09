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Crowned in Excellence Awards Brunch

Crowned in Excellence Awards Brunch

We invite you to join the Queen City Ivy & Pearls Foundation as we shine a light and honor those who make our community a better place to live at our Crowned in Excellence Brunch on Dec. 6, 2026. This special event is dedicated to honoring individuals, organizations, and community leaders who have positively impacted our community. These honorees exemplify what it means to lead with purpose and serve with passion. Proceeds to benefit community programs and scholarships sponsored by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Rho Psi Omega Chapter.

Mint Museum Uptown at Levine Center for the Arts
125.00
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Queen City Ivy & Pearls Foundation
704-975-6121
qcivypearls@rpoinc.org
https://www.qcivyandpearls.org/

Artist Group Info

vapatterson@outlook.com
Mint Museum Uptown at Levine Center for the Arts
500 S. Tryon St.
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202