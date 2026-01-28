Here There Are Blueberries

Written by Moisés Kaufman & Amanda Gronich

Directed by Robin Tynes-Miller

WINNER - 2025 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play

FINALIST - 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama

NOMINEE - 2025 Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Play

NOMINEE - 2025 Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play

Inspired by true events

Starring

Zendyn Duellman is Rebecca

Andre Braza* is Heis (and others)

Jackie Fishman is Judy (and others)

Nonye Obichere is Charlotte (and others)

Steve Price* is Rainer (and others)

Jan Welch* is Melita (and others)

Luis Medina is Tilman (and others)

Amy Wada is Lilli (and others)

*denotes Three Bone Theatre debut

January 28-31, 2026

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Sundays at 2 p.m.​

Performances will be held at

Arts Factory

1545 W. Trade St

About the Show

An album of never-before-seen World War II-era photographs arrives at the desk of United States Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist Rebecca Erbelding. As Rebecca and her team of historians begin to unravel the shocking mystery behind the images, the album soon makes headlines around the world. In Germany, a businessman sees the album online and recognizes his own grandfather in the photos. He begins a journey of discovery that will take him into the lives of other Nazi descendants; reckoning with his family’s past and his country’s history. Here There are Blueberries confronts us with a difficult question: how do everyday people become monsters, and how do we face that capacity within ourselves? Inspired by true events.

“Powerful. A more than worthy finalist for the 2024 Pulitzer Prize." - WALL STREET JOURNAL

"Precise & Intelligent. A kind of dramatic pointillism, the moments collecting into a larger image.” - THE NEW YORK TIMES

"The greatest detective story ever written.” - LOS ANGELES TIMES

