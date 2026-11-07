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Jazzy Holiday Fundraiser Luncheon 2026 for the Gantt Center

Jazzy Holiday Fundraiser Luncheon 2026 for the Gantt Center

Celebrate the season at the Jazzy Holiday fundraiser, a beloved Charlotte tradition that unites people through culture, community, and philanthropy. Returning to its roots as a luncheon, this signature annual event supports the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture. It highlights those who are making a lasting impact on our community.

This year, the Gantt Center proudly recognizes its "Spirit of the Center" honorees: former Mayor Vi Lyles for her leadership, Nucor Corporation for its charitable spirit, and Charlotte artist Stephanie J. Woods for her artistic excellence. Join the Gantt for an afternoon of celebration, recognition, and community connection.

Reserve your tickets today to help sustain the Gantt’s legacy!

Charlotte Marriott City Center
$250 per guest (plus fees)
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
7045473764
marketing@ganttcenter.org
https://www.ganttcenter.org/
Charlotte Marriott City Center
Address: 100 W Trade St
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202