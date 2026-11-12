Get ready to jingle! The Arthritis Foundation’s original Jingle Bell Run is a festive race that raises funds and awareness to help find a cure for arthritis, the #1 cause of disability in America.

Pick a timed or untimed race, sign the kids up for the Kids Fun Run, and stay for holiday entertainment and activities after you cross the finish line. Every participant takes home a race shirt, jingle bells and a finisher’s medal.

Register. Raise funds. Be There With Bells On.