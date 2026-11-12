Jingle Bell Run
Jingle Bell Run
Get ready to jingle! The Arthritis Foundation’s original Jingle Bell Run is a festive race that raises funds and awareness to help find a cure for arthritis, the #1 cause of disability in America.
Pick a timed or untimed race, sign the kids up for the Kids Fun Run, and stay for holiday entertainment and activities after you cross the finish line. Every participant takes home a race shirt, jingle bells and a finisher’s medal.
Register. Raise funds. Be There With Bells On.
Brixham Park
$30-$55
09:00 AM - 11:15 AM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Arthritis Foundation
Brixham Park
15810 Ballantyne Medical PlCharlotte, North Carolina 28277
7042286978
Jkilcoyne@arthritis.org