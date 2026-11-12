Feel the energy, celebrate the impact, and join the movement! Go Jen Go’s Run Jen Run 5K & Festival returns March 20 at the Esplanade at SouthPark, celebrating 15 years of hope, strength, and community. Run, walk, volunteer, or sponsor. Breast cancer survivors and thrivers participate for free. Enjoy a 5K, Fun Run, music, food, family fun, and more. Register today.