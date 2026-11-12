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Run Jen Run 5K & Festival

Run Jen Run 5K & Festival

Feel the energy, celebrate the impact, and join the movement! Go Jen Go’s Run Jen Run 5K & Festival returns March 20 at the Esplanade at SouthPark, celebrating 15 years of hope, strength, and community. Run, walk, volunteer, or sponsor. Breast cancer survivors and thrivers participate for free. Enjoy a 5K, Fun Run, music, food, family fun, and more. Register today.

Esplanade at SouthPark
Varies
07:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 20 Mar 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Go Jen Go Foundation
704-774-6700
carrie@gojengo.org
https://gojengo.org/
Esplanade at SouthPark
2101 Rexford Road
Charlotte, North Carolina 28211