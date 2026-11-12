Run Jen Run 5K & Festival
Run Jen Run 5K & Festival
Feel the energy, celebrate the impact, and join the movement! Go Jen Go’s Run Jen Run 5K & Festival returns March 20 at the Esplanade at SouthPark, celebrating 15 years of hope, strength, and community. Run, walk, volunteer, or sponsor. Breast cancer survivors and thrivers participate for free. Enjoy a 5K, Fun Run, music, food, family fun, and more. Register today.
Esplanade at SouthPark
Varies
07:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 20 Mar 2027
Event Supported By
The Go Jen Go Foundation
704-774-6700
carrie@gojengo.org
Esplanade at SouthPark
2101 Rexford RoadCharlotte, North Carolina 28211