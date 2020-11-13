© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime & Justice

Police: 6 Shot, Including 2 Officers, At Gastonia Nightclub

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published November 13, 2020 at 9:37 AM EST

GASTONIA — Police say six people, including two police officers, were shot during a nightclub brawl in Gastonia.

police tape
TONY WEBSTER

The Gastonia Police Department said in a statement that the shooting erupted Thursday night around 11 p.m. at Remedies Nightclub in Gastonia after the two officers who were working off-duty at the club attempted to de-escalate the fight.

Authorities say both officers and the other four people who were shot sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police say two suspects, Alonzo Lewis Hamilton and Allen Slaughter, were arrested and charged with six felony counts each of assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

It was not immediately clear if Hamilton and Slaughter had an attorney.

Tags

Crime & JusticeGaston County
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press