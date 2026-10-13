Report: Six CMPD officers cited for termination over racist text messages

Six patrol officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have been cited for termination in connection with racist text messages, according to WSOC.

The messages reportedly included use of the N-word and were discovered during an investigation into former CMPD officer Seth Elliott's alleged misuse of Flock license plate reader cameras.

In July, Elliott was accused of using the license plate reader system to track an individual.

He was eventually charged with illegally accessing a government computer for non-law enforcement purposes.