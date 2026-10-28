CMS employee charged with felony counts involving student

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employee is facing felony charges following allegations of inappropriate contact with a student.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said 36-year-old Quinto Owens was arrested Tuesday after officers received a report Sunday involving physical contact with a juvenile during a school event.

Owens worked at Garinger High School.

He is charged with two counts of felony indecent liberties with a student by a school administrator.

Owens was booked into the Mecklenburg County jail.