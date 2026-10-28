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NEWS BRIEFS

CMS employee charged with felony counts involving student

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published October 28, 2026 at 10:19 AM EDT

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employee is facing felony charges following allegations of inappropriate contact with a student.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said 36-year-old Quinto Owens was arrested Tuesday after officers received a report Sunday involving physical contact with a juvenile during a school event.

Owens worked at Garinger High School.

He is charged with two counts of felony indecent liberties with a student by a school administrator.

Owens was booked into the Mecklenburg County jail.
Crime & Justice
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.