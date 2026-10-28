North Wilkesboro man charged after explosion at alleged moonshine distillery

A North Wilkesboro man is facing multiple charges after an explosion and fire at an alleged illegal liquor distillery in Wilkes County.

State Alcohol Law Enforcement agents said 69-year-old Billy Ray Anderson was charged after investigators responded Monday to a fire connected to a non-taxpaid liquor operation.

Agents said they found a 200-gallon still, along with about 1,800 gallons of mash and 161 gallons of moonshine at the site.

Anderson faces six charges, including manufacturing non-taxpaid alcohol and possessing distillery ingredients.