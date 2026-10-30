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NEWS BRIEFS

Federal prosecutors charge 18 noncitizens with illegal voting in North Carolina

WFAE
Published October 30, 2026 at 8:39 AM EDT

Federal prosecutors have charged 18 noncitizens in North Carolina, including four in Charlotte, with illegally voting in the 2024 election.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the charges Thursday.

According to the Justice Department, the new cases bring the number of people charged with illegal voting in North Carolina this year to 30.

Most of those charged are lawful permanent residents accused of voting despite not being U.S. citizens.

The Justice Department said two of the defendants are undocumented immigrants.

No additional details were provided in the announcement.
Crime & Justice