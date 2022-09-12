CMS board will review plans to boost Black and Latino reading scores after 2022 setback

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education will return Tuesday to what is arguably its most crucial challenge: dealing with dismally low reading scores for Black and Hispanic third-graders.

When the board identified that as one of its top goals in December, only 16% of those students had earned reading scores high enough to position them for success as they move forward. That came after a school year disrupted by remote and hybrid learning at the height of the pandemic.

But a year of in-person classes didn’t help, according to scores released earlier this month. At the end of last school year, the rate for Black and Hispanic third-graders fell to 13.5%. That’s based on what’s labeled the college-and-career-ready mark on state reading exams — a higher level than proficiency.

The board’s goal is to hit 50% by 2024. Tuesday’s progress review will be the first since the new scores were released and since Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh took over. The board fired former Superintendent Earnest Winston in April, in part because members said academic progress was too slow.

The report being presented to the board notes that the numbers translate to almost 1,563 children of color who fell short of the progress CMS would have needed to move toward the 2024 goal. It also notes that Black and Hispanic third-graders did move up slightly in the percent hitting the lower proficiency bar, from 24.5% to 29.1%.

The same trend occurred in the overall averages for all racial groups in third-grade reading, in CMS and statewide. North Carolina’s third graders nudged up from 45% to 46% rated proficient in 2022, but for the higher mark rates fell from 34% to 27%.

Students who took third-grade reading exams in 2022 were first graders when schools closed because of COVID-19 and had their second-grade experience disrupted by continued closings. They likely missed basic skills needed to reach third-grade reading goals.

Strategies and successes

The report lists several strategies for improving outcomes in the current school year. They include:

Assigning the most effective teachers to second and third-grade classes.

Intervening promptly if students show struggles with academics, behavior or attendance.

Providing professional development for educators based on student needs.

It also identifies two CMS elementary schools — Berewick Elementary in southwest Charlotte and Paw Creek Elementary in northwest Charlotte — where Black and Hispanic third graders made progress in hitting the reading mark. At Berewick 25% of Black third graders and 16% of Hispanic third-graders hit the college-ready mark. At Paw Creek 27% of Hispanic third graders and 17.5% of Black third graders reached that level.

The report says those schools adapted the standard reading curriculum to meet the needs of their own students, rather than following it to the letter. They provided planning time and support for teachers, expanded the time spent on reading basics for students who were falling behind and created “a culture of safety and caring,” the report says.

“The lessons learned from their gains will inform our strategic efforts moving forward to hopefully duplicate if not eclipse the gains they attained,” the report says.

Tuesday’s review is designed for board members to judge whether the staff has effective strategies in place and figure out what board-level support is needed. The report asks for the board’s help in encouraging families to get their children to school and enroll them in support programs, including public prekindergarten programs for children approaching school age.