CMS board seeks review of teacher payroll options

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board wants the district to review whether its payroll practices comply with state law on teacher pay schedules.

Teachers are typically paid on a 10-month salary schedule. However, state law allows them to request their salaries in 12 monthly installments. That provides paychecks throughout the summer.

Board member Charlitta Hatch said CMS provides information about managing summer income through external savings accounts. But she argued that approach places the responsibility on teachers to manage their own summer pay.

“I think we have to distinguish between helping an employee save for the summer and the district fulfilling an employee’s request to receive their annual salary in 12 monthly installments,” Hatch said.

Hatch’s motion directs Superintendent Crystal Hill to report at the board’s Sept. 22 meeting on whether payroll options comply with state law.

"I'm not making a legal determination tonight that we are out of compliance, but I am asking for a report to satisfy that we are," Hatch said. "If CMS' existing options satisfy the statute, then let's clearly identify the process employees use and provide the legal authority supporting that interpretation. If they don't, let's fix it."

The motion also calls for a draft plan outlining a 12-month salary option for teachers.