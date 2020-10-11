© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Election

2020Election_Black_Square.png

Election

Follow the latest news and information about voting and the 2020 election, including essential information about how to vote during a pandemic and more.
early voters last day
Alexandra Watts
/
WFAE
Politics
Here's How The Last Day Of Early Voting Went In Around Charlotte
Dante Miller
,
Early voting in North Carolina wrapped up on Saturday, with a steady stream of people at polls in and around Charlotte.
alamance-screenshot-twitter.jpg
@natfrum
/
Twitter
Politics
Alamance County Voter Rally Ends With Pepper Spray, Arrests
Associated Press
,
cal2.jpg
Steve Harrison/WFAE
Politics
With Little Fanfare (And Media) Cunningham Talks Health Care At UNC Charlotte
Steve Harrison
,
voter sticker.jpg
Vox Efx
/
Wikimedia Commons/CC BY 2.0
N.C. Voters Guide: Candidate Q&A, How-Tos And More
Read More

Voting In-person or casting an absentee ballot?

¿Votación en persona o votación ausente?

HEALTH CARE AND THE 2020 ELECTION

MORE ELECTION NEWS

Load More