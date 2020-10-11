Early voting in North Carolina wrapped up on Saturday, with a steady stream of people at polls in and around Charlotte.
In a week "unlike any other" featuring "the most important election of our lives," let us remember there will be events that are legitimately extraordinary. Actual records will in fact be broken.
Rules in several key states don't allow election workers to begin processing or counting mail-in ballots until Election Day, so the winners may not be declared for days.
On the Friday night before Election Day, Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison met in South Carolina's capital city of Columbia for their second and final debate, clashing over issues related to criminal justice reform, health care and political sniping in a Senate matchup that has shattered fundraising records and commanded national attention.
More than 4 million North Carolina voters have already cast their ballot, as early voting draws to a close on Saturday, Oct. 31. But after a flurry of lawsuits around absentee ballots in the state, a small pool of voters is struggling to fix problems with their ballots before Election Day.
Campaign workers outside the early voting site in Wadesboro say they’re seeing repeated instances of violations of voter assistance
Either presidential candidate could win North Carolina in this upcoming election. But a Trump or Biden win could come down to the number of Black voters.
After NBA players stopped play to protest racial justice issues over the summer, they resumed with a commitment from owners: to turn their arenas into voting precincts. Go inside one of them.
Hoaxes and misleading posts aimed at depressing turnout have spread on social media. Experts say it outpaces 2016, when Black voters were the top target of Russian-backed disinformation.
County Elections Director: More Than 85% Of Mecklenburg Ballots Will Have Been Cast Before Election DayMore than half of registered voters in North Carolina have already cast their ballots as early voting wraps up Saturday. Absentee by-mail ballots are still coming in and the state can count them until Nov. 12 as long as they're postmarked by Election Day. Joining WFAE's "Morning Edition" co-host Lisa Worf as part of our weekly check-in is Mecklenburg County elections director Michael Dickerson.
Republican Madison Cawthorn, Democrat Moe Davis Locked In Bitter Fight For Western NC Congressional SeatRepublican Madison Cawthorn and Democrat Moe Davis are waging an intense fight over North Carolina's 11th Congressional District.