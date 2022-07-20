UK, NC sign memo boosting environment, trade

North Carolina and the United Kingdom have entered into an agreement designed to build cooperation on goals to reduce carbon emissions and to expand economic ties.

State Commerce Secretary Machelle Sanders met on Wednesday in London with Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt for a signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding, according to Gov. Roy Cooper’s office.

“We will deepen economic and cultural ties with the United Kingdom to create new opportunities for trade and economic development as we transition to a clean energy economy,” Cooper said in a news release.

The agreement states North Carolina and Britain are cooperating to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions no later than 2050 by working to speed the implementation of clean energy technology. They also want to increase economic opportunities, particularly in underinvested areas and for businesses owned by women and minorities. Environmental justice also is addressed.

The two governments may initiate partnerships among private-sector companies and universities, exchange best-practice information and participate in formal trips.

Mordaunt was quoted in Cooper’s release as saying the memorandum is part of Britain’s effort to remove trade barriers with individual states. Similar agreements with Oklahoma and South Carolina are expected in the coming months, Mordaunt said.