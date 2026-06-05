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Climate News
Exploring how the way we live influences climate change and its impact across the Carolinas. You also can read additional national and international climate news.

North Carolina drought continues despite rainfall, consistent showers needed

WFAE | By David Anderson Montes Lara
Published June 5, 2026 at 8:52 AM EDT
Litter_cleanup_2.JPG
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
Alex Mendoza and Alejandra Flores braved rainy, wet conditions to pick up litter from the Toby Creek greenway on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Recent rain has helped drought conditions in the Charlotte area, but the state overall is far from recovered. All 100 North Carolina counties are still in a drought, although conditions in the hardest-hit counties have improved.

Assistant State Climatologist Corey Davis lays out an ideal path for North Carolina to recover from the drought.

“Getting maybe an extra inch per week compared to what we usually see this time of year. If we could get that much rain over the next two to three months, then we could be on our way out of this drought as the summer ends,” Davis said.

Charlotte received about 5 inches of rain in May, while Raleigh saw about 2. Some areas south of Asheville received around 10 inches in one week, causing flash flooding. The deeper groundwater reserves are still running low. Even with recent rainfall, mandatory water restrictions remain in effect across the Charlotte region.
Energy & Environment
David Anderson Montes Lara
David Anderson is a summer climate reporting intern at WFAE and a student at Davidson College studying Philosophy, Politics, Economics and Communications. He served as Managing Editor and Web editor at Davidson’s weekly newspaper, The Davidsonian.
See stories by David Anderson Montes Lara